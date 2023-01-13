Three Palestinian men killed in confrontations with Israeli military

Tel Aviv/Ramallah, Jan 13, (dpa/GNA) – Two Palestinian men were shot dead in Israeli military operations, in the occupied West Bank, officials said on Thursday, while a third later died of his injuries.

One of the victims was a 41-year-old man, who was killed by gunfire in Kalandia near the city of Ramallah in the morning, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said stones had been thrown at soldiers during a raid in the town, after which they opened fire. Six suspects were arrested during the raid, according to the army.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also said a 25-year-old man was shot in the head, near the town of Jenin in the afternoon.

A third Palestinian man, aged 19, later died of gunshot wounds.

The Israeli army said the police had apprehended a man, suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and planning attacks.

“During the activity in the town of Qabatiya, the wanted suspect and an additional suspect fled the scene. The forces fired toward them. The wanted suspect was apprehended, and a hit on the additional suspect was identified,” the army said.

“In addition, an armed suspect fired from the inside of a vehicle toward the soldiers, who responded with live fire. A hit was identified,” the statement said.

A violent riot was instigated by a number of suspects in the area, who hurled rocks at the forces. Furthermore, shots were heard in the area. The forces fired toward a main suspect, a hit was identified, the army statement said.

Jenin is regarded as a Palestinian military stronghold.

After a series of attacks on Israelis that began in March last year, the army has been conducting more raids there and in the West Bank in general. This has resulted in deadly confrontations on an almost daily basis.

This year, eight Palestinians have been killed in connection with military operations or their own attacks.

A total of 172 Palestinians were killed in 2022 in clashes and attacks, the highest number since 2006, according to authorities in Ramallah.

GNA

