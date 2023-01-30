SWAG President charges MoYS to speed up preparations for African Games   

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has urge the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to speed up the completion of facilities as Ghana prepares to host the 13th Africa Games.

Ghana gained the right to host the continental competition in 2018 and with less than seven months to the competition, facilities to host are yet to be completed.

According to the renowned Sports Journalist, it was high time the ministry kept a close eye on the development of infrastructure in the country as time was far spent.

“This year Ghana is supposed to host the African games, seven months till the scheduled start, our infrastructure is far from ready.”

The veteran Sports Journalist noted that per observations made, the federations in the country have not shown any readiness to participate which was a result of a lack of funds to operate.

“Our Federations are not doing much in terms of preparations as most of them lack the needed funding.”

The SWAG president urged the government to be swift in its dealings as the African Union (AU) considers postponing the continental event, which would affect Ghana’s participation.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif recently embarked on a project inspection at the Legon Stadium, which was still under renovation as the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare also promised that Ghana would host successful and memorable games.

2023 All African Games is expected to commence in August this year as 53 African Countries are expected to participate in 25 selected sporting disciplines.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

