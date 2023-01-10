Sofia Named Third Best Choice for Luxury Wellness Holiday in Europe

Sofia, Jan 10 (BTA/GNA) – Sofia is one of Europe’s trendiest destinations for luxury wellness destinations according to a six-factor study conducted by OVO Network. The study of Europe’s most popular city-break destinations considers the number of Michelin star restaurants, luxury spas and 5-star hotels per one million tourists, the safety index and luxury search trends.

Sofia is named the third best choice for wellness getaways with its 83 4-star and above spas, which equates to 60 luxury spas per one million tourists.

The average number of 4-star and above spas in a city in the study is 129, which equates to 26 per million tourists.

The only cities to surpass Sofia were Barcelona (which has 87 luxury spas per million tourists) and Zurich with just under 74 per million tourists.

Berlin and Paris finished 4th and 5th.

Sofia is also one of the trendiest destinations for luxury holidays, having ranked 10th for Google luxury search terms.

Sofia boasts 12 5-star hotels which calculates to 8.7 per one million tourists (5th in the overall standings). That is 140% more than the study average of 5 5-star hotels per one million tourists.

The Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva are the top European cities for luxury city breaks in Europe, with Madrid completing the top three.

BTA/GNA

