Court grants bail to Ivorian charged with stealing

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (WN/R), Jan. 10, GNA – A 22-year-old Ivorian, Frank Dakurisere, has appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court on charges of unlawful entry, stealing and causing harm.

The accused, who is a labourer, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor Buer granted him a GH￠10,000.00 bail with three sureties.

He is expected to reappear before court on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The facts of the case as presented by Detective Police Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare were that the complainants were a farmer and a student, and both lived at Kokoase in the Aowin Municipality with the accused person.

He said on November 25, 2022, at about 12:00 am, while one of the complainants was fetching water to fill her container for domestic use, she chanced on Frank ‘coming out’ of her neighbour’s room but for fear of being attacked, she did not confront him, and he left.

Detective Inspector Agyare said after a while, however, Frank returned to the complainant’s house with a wooden pestle and hit her hip, after which he bolted.

The Prosecution told the court that the complainant shouted for assistance and her husband who was then in the room went to her aid and rushed her to the Enchi Government Hospital for treatment.

He said the complainant’s husband later apprehended Frank from his hideout and handed him over to the Police in Enchi.

Detective Inspector Agyare said during interrogation at the police station, they found a wristwatch on Frank, which the complainant had identified as her neighbor’s.

He said the exhibit was retrieved from Frank and after investigations he was charged with the offences.

GNA

