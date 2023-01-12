Public sector salary up by 30 per cent

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Government and Organised Labour have agreed on a 30 per cent increment of the Single Spine Base Pay for public sector workers for the 2023 Financial Year.

This was after a prolonged negotiation meetings, the tenth in series, between the two parties on the base pay increment of salaries of public sector workers.

The agreement brings to an end the 2022 Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 15 per cent on the base pay.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, directed the Controller and Accountant General to effect the changes starting from the January 2023 payroll.

He said what was important to government was that workers increased productivity to justify the increment and stated Government’s commitment to the wellbeing of workers in the country.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Ministry of Finance, said though the increment was going to take a toll on the budget, they were delighted to reach a peaceful consensus with Organised Labour.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, on behalf of Organised Labour, said though the 30 per cent was not what they had requested, it was accepted in good faith to strengthen the peace and cordiality between the parties.

The Government, represented by the Ministries of Finance and Employment and Labour Relations as well as the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, had been engaging Organised Labour since August 2022, on the base pay salary increment.

It had been a back and forth engagement with Government proposing an eight per cent increment before moving to 10, 12, 15, 16 and recently 18 per cent.

Organised Labour had called for a 60 per cent increment at the early stages, reviewed it to 65, 50, before settling at 30 per cent.

