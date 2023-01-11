President Akufo-Addo to attend funeral of Cardinal Baawobr 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, Jan. 11, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is expected to attend the funeral rites of His Eminence Richard Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr, M.AFR, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, January 11.

The body will be conveyed from the Upper West Regional Hospital Morgue at 14 hours Wednesday, to the Malik Jabri Park in Wa, after a short prayer service.

The itinerary, made available to the Ghana News Agency, indicates that the President would address the funeral on Thursday before the mortal remains of the Cardinal were interred at the St. Andrews Catholic Cathedral.

There would be a requiem mass at 1000 hours on Thursday, followed by tributes from the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, the family, and Missionaries of Africa, to which the late Cardinal belonged.

The Wa Diocesan Priests Association, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and Most Rev. Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodznski, the Apostolic Nuncio of Ghana, would all pay tributes.

Well-wishers at the funeral would also be allowed to file past to pay their last respect.

His Eminence Richard Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr, M.AFR was the Bishop of Wa before he was nominated by Pope Francis as a Cardinal among 21 Catholic Priests on 29th May 2022.

He was elected the President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) on July 30, the eve of the Eucharistic celebration to mark the conclusion of the 19th Plenary Assembly of SECAM in Accra.

He was born on 21st June 1959 and had served as a priest since 1987 before he passed on to glory on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Rome.

GNA

