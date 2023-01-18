Prefos Limited donates hospital supplies to Tafo Government Hospital 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Jan.18, GNA – Prefos Limited, a leading electrical engineering company with expertise in street lighting, has donated quantities of hospital consumables to the Tafo Government Hospital in Kumasi.

The items including washing powders, toilet papers, insecticide sprays, cleaning detergents, wheelbarrows, dustbins, mops, and gutter brushes are meant to support and improve sanitation conditions at the facility.

Mr Thomas Dwomoh, Information and Technology Manager at Prefos Limited who handed over the items at a short ceremony, noted that health institutions needed such relief items to beef up sanitation.

He observed that hospitals were the dwellings of most communicable diseases and should be always kept tidy.

Mr Dwomoh said the donation formed part of the company’s activities to climax the Annual Thanksgiving and Award ceremony.

The items were secured at the cost of GH₵30,000 was part of the company’s annual commitment to reaching out to communities and institutions in need.

Mr Dwomoh pledged Prefos Limited’s willingness to periodically extend charity services to the needy, poor, and marginalized in society and give relief and hope to such groups.

Ms Francisca Acheampong, a Senior Supply Officer at the Hospital, who received the gift on behalf of the hospital, commended the company for reaching out to the facility to help it render quality healthcare services to the people.

She was hopeful for more of such gestures could help the smooth running of the hospital.

Ms Acheampong used the occasion to appeal to the public to assist in providing enough hospital beds, wheelchairs, digital thermometers, and sphygmomanometers to help address some of the logistical challenges facing the facility.

She noted that although the government was doing its bid to address challenges, individuals and other corporate organizations needed to come in and help.

