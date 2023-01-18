Western Region: Mother and son found dead at Adwenambantam 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Adwenambantam (W/R), Jan. 18, GNA – The Adwenambantam community in the Adjoa Electoral Area of the Ahanta West Municipality has been shattered by an alleged act of suicide by a mother and son.

The community woke up Wednesday morning to the horrifying scene of the mother and son hanged separately in an uncompleted building in the neighbourhood.

Mr Robert James Yankey, the Unit Committee Secretary, who confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency, said the woman and her son were reportedly seen a day before the act begging for alms in order to feed.

He said they were strangers in the community and further investigations confirmed that.

The Western Regional Police Command had since retrieved the bodies and deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Morgue for further investigation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

