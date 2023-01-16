PIWC-ATOMIC Men’s Ministry supports “Forever True Friends Foundation” Orphanage

By Christabel Addo

Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – The Men’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre – Atomic (PIWC-PEMEM), on Sunday, presented assorted food items, toiletries and cash worth GHS15,000.00, to the “Forever True Friends Foundation”, an orphanage at Abokobi Boi in Accra.

The items donated included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of tin tomatoes, sugar, beverages, soft drinks, biscuits, loaves of bread, toiletries and detergents.

The children and staff of the Orphanage were also given lunch-jollof rice and chicken and treated to good music.

The delegation also shared the Word of God with the staff and children of the Home and prayed with them, with many accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Elder Edmund Diamond Addo, the Leader of PIWC-Atomic PEMEM, who presented the items and cash to Madam Jane Gerbs, the Founder of the Orphanage, said the gesture was to demonstrate, and share the love of Jesus Christ with the less privileged and vulnerable persons in society.

“We chose a Home to support this year, because these innocent children have no role to play for the needy situation, they find themselves. It is no fault of theirs that they find themselves in a home away from their biological families,” he said.

Elder Addo said the Ministry saw the need to present Christ to them at the tender age so that they would grow in the Lord, which formed part of the “Possessing the Nations” agenda of the Church of Pentecost (COP).

Madam Gerbs thanked the COP and the Men’s Ministry at Atomic for the support, especially the unique opportunity to know and accept Christ for their salvation.

“This is the first time that a group has donated gifts to the Home and added the gift of the Word of God,” she said.

GNA

