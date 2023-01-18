Peace and security are prerequisites for effective implementation of AfCFTA- Police 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA- The Police Service is collaborating with sister security agencies to facilitate intra-African trade and boost economic activities under the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Commissioner of Police Paul Manly Awuni, Director, National Police Patrol Unit, said the Service had formulated comprehensive operational policies to ensure smooth operationalisation of the AfCFTA.

He said this in Accra at the 74th Annual New Year School and Conference in Accra, organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana.

The Conference is on the theme: “Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development Through AfCFTA”.

Speaking on the topic: “Governance, Peace, and Security Preparedness of AfCFTA”, COP Awuni said the Service had engaged the community in developing operational strategies for mutual benefit.

The Service, he stated had resolved to enforce the law without fear, or favour or influence.

He said the leadership of the Police Service had issued a stern warning to all Commanders to enforce the law to the fullest, irrespective of who was involved.

COP Awuni said the Service was poised to fight crime with commitment and dedication to enhance the confidence and trust of the public.

“We have deployed the Police Combat Team in hot spot regions to tackle criminal activities. We have placed intelligence at the core of our operations,” he said.

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director, Institute for Democratic Governance, said peace and security were key to the effective implementation of AfCFTA.

He said the country had witnessed stability for 30 years in spite of the economic challenges and had been described as the beacon of democracy in Africa.

Dr Akwetey said despite that achievement, it was imperative to address pockets of electoral violence during, before, and after general elections.

He expressed concerns about the threat in the region, especially with terrorism, extremism, and radical jihadists within the sub-region, and called for urgent actions to address the situation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

