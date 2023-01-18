Dambai Health Centre appeals for identification of unconscious accident victim 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jan 18, GNA – Officials of the Dambai Health Centre in the Oti Region have appealed to residents of the area and adjoining communities to assist in the identification of an accident victim, who was brought in unconscious.

Mr Elijah Amegbe, a Physician Assistant at the Centre, who made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the victim was brought with head injuries and had, since Sunday, remained unconscious without any known relative.

He said the facility was hoping to have some philanthropists to assist in transferring the patient to either the Nkwanta Hospital or Worawora Government Hospital.

The GNA gathered that the victim, believed to be a Togolese farmer, was knocked by a motorcyclist, but no relative had come up to support him.

Sergeant Zakaria Asharift of the Krachi East Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) told the GNA that investigations were underway to ascertain what caused the accident.

The accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old motor rider, Daniel Anyigbavor, after hitting the man, who was riding a bicycle, pushing him into a gutter.

He said Anyigbavor died on the spot with the victim rushed to the Dambai Health Centre, unconscious.

He urged the public to help the police and nurses to identify the victim’s relatives.

GNA

