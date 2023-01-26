NDC MPs divided over leadership reshuffle

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan. 26 GNA – Some 60 Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have added their signatures to a petition to reverse the decision of the Party to reshuffle Mr Haruna Iddrisu and other Minority leadership in Parliament.

A source close to the group said the petition had been sent to the Party’s leadership to rescind the decision to change the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The group said it was satisfied with the performance of the Haruna Iddrisu and the other Minority leadership and wanted them reinstated.

The group argued that the Party was taking away the most experienced leaders for less experienced ones and must reconsider that decision.

Meanwhile, about 77 NDC MPs have also signed a petition to endorse the Party’s decision to change its parliamentary leadership.

They said the appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader was a step in the right direction.

The MPs said this at an emergency meeting in Parliament with the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the General Secretary, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and Ranking Member on Finance has been appointed as the new Minority Leader to replace Haruna Iddrisu.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, a former Minister of Energy and Ranking Member on Trade and Industry Committee has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Leader whilst Mr Kwame Agbodza takes over as Minority Chief Whip.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the first Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.

The NDC’s Minority leadership reshuffle was contained in a letter dated January 23, 2023 to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

