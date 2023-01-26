National Catholic Blood Donation Campaign Launched

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan 26, GNA – Maame K Stephens, Director of the Kaysens Group, has launched the 2023 National Catholic Blood Donation Campaign at a congress held at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The campaign was on the theme: ‘A Synodal Church and the Welfare of the Diocesan Priest in a Changing World.’

The National Catholic Blood Donation Committee, was formed in 2019 to help coordinate blood related issues in the Catholic Church.

The Catholic community in Ghana embarked on a National Catholic Blood Donation Campaign from 2019 with a logo and a slogan ‘Be there for someone. Give Blood.’

It was under the theme ‘Family of God: Give blood so others may live’ and targeted about 10,000 units of blood by the end of the year.

Most Rev Philip Naameh, former President of Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, said that giving blood was “a way of giving back to God what he has blessed man with.”

In 2019, six out of the 20 dioceses donated blood during the campaign with a total of 2,314 units of blood collected from Accra Archdiocese, Techiman Diocese, Navrongo/Bolgatanga Diocese, Tamale Archdiocese, Cape Coast Archdiocese and Sunyani Diocese.

The campaign contributed about 1921 units of blood between the two dioceses where Accra and Techiman contributed 48% and 35% of the total respectively.

NUGCDPA executives have called on all catholics and hopefully the general public to involve themselves in the campaign.

GNA

