National Service Personnel Association of Hohoe, Guan gets new executives

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 29, GNA – A five-member municipal and district executive committee of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has been endorsed to lead affairs in Hohoe Municipal and Guan District.

The five executives; Setsoafia Mandela Yakah, President, Matilda Afeti, Vice President, Esther Abena Sallah, Secretary, Cyril Dodzi Atsri, Financial Secretary, and Doreen Abomah, Women’s Commissioner will be in office for the 2022/23 service year.

Mr Yakah, on behalf of the executives, pledged to serve the personnel and the nation.

Mr Lambert Kuyorwu, the Hohoe Municipal Director, National Service Scheme (NSS), said the Scheme continued to play a vital role in exposing young Ghanaians to the reality of their chosen careers and the business world.

It always presented unique opportunities to test perfect skills in areas such as planning, innovation, individual initiative, creativity, strategic thinking and community mobilisation for development.

Mr Kuyorwu said since national service was mandatory for private and public tertiary students, refusal to serve or lobbying by prospective personnel to be posted to a particular place were considered offences by the Scheme.

He urged the personnel to be disciplined and punctual at work to make way for other people in the year’s ahead.

Mr Makafui Hodanu, the Hohoe Municipal Officer, Ghana Enterprises Agency, noted that the service period was a learning platform for skills acquisition and urged personnel to avail themselves at every opportunity.

He called on them to endeavour to create an alternative livelihood, take advantage of government’s programmes, imbibe the culture of savings, and remember God in all their dealings.

Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, the Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, said the world of work was challenging, where personnel had to learn new things and submit to the tutelage of superiors to shape their future.

She urged them to emulate the best examples in their various fields, and eschew laziness, rudeness, and lateness to work, which had the tendency to derail their prospects.

Mr Emmanuel Wit Duncan, the National President, NASPA, admonished the service persons to make impacts where they were posted and be advocates for youth development.

He said the Association took note of sexual harassment and related issues, which made the environment not conducive for personnel, and urged them to channel their concerns through the appropriate quarters for redress, if the need arose.

He touched on delays in payment of allowances and said steps were being taken to resolve the issue.

A total of 247 persons are serving under the two districts and comprise 201 for the sub-vented category, 23 non-sub-vented, 13 under study leave category, and 10 nurses.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

