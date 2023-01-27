Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League bounces back on Saturday  

Accra, Jan.28, GNA – The 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) will resume at the various league centers with exciting fixtures to kick start this weekend.

The league went on break during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and would bounce back with clubs poised for action as the WPL enters Match-day 8.

Mr. Prosper Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was committed to investing resources to enable the growth of Women’s Football and also attract foreign investments in the future.

“Currently because we put our leagues on TV and some social media platforms, a lot of the teams abroad are coming for our players. We need some growth in our league and that is what we are working towards,” he added.

He said the developmental policy chain by the football body was still in progress to ensure their partnership with Malta Guinness was a memorable one by developing the sport to reach its peak.

He wished all 20 premier league clubs well and urged them to give off their best to make the WPL more competitive.

Madam Diana Adu Asare, Marketing Manager of Guinness Ghana Limited also thanked the GFA for their continuous support to see the women’s league grow.

“We are interested in making sure that you develop yourself and give in your best, we are proud of the hard work and exceptional skills exhibited through the season and as part of our partnership we committed to rewarding people that are outstanding,” she said.

As part of the event, Malta Guinness presented a cash amount of GH₵1000 each to the coach of the month and player of the month in October and November.

Hasaacas Ladies gaffer, Yussif Basigi was adjudged October Coach of the Month whiles Stella Nyamekye of Dreamz Ladies also won the October Player of the month.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah also won the November Coach of the Month award with Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa who also won the player of the month for October.

Before the break, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League recorded a total of 202 goals in 70 games played.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

