Lord paper drops new hit single dubbed “Chronicles” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Ghanaian aftobeats and hip hop musician Michael Takyi-Frimpong popular known among his fans as Lord Paper, has released a new hit single track titled “Chronicles”.

The three minutes track was produced by Denzikbeatz and directed Oskhari Films.

The track was released on Friday, January 27, 2023, on all digital streaming platforms.

“Chronicles” talks about the artiste and his lover who are no longer together.

The artiste’s desires to be back together with his lover but she refuses.

Lord Paper took to his Instagram page and said, it is difficult to find a faithful lover.

“Difficult to be faithful in Accra”, the post read.

Lord Paper is a popular Ghanaian freestyle artiste and singer who signed up with the record label MMC (Money Matters City’Wation) in 2010.

Lord Paper, as freestyle artiste and musician did all kind of songs depending on the concept of the songs, the inspiration he got from the songs and the instruments that are available to him to catch the flow of the song.

He caught the eyes of Ghanaians when he did that controversial music video called “Awurama”.

Though he came to the limelight because of the controversial music video “Awurama”, he has given many hit song to the people of Ghana like North K Guy, Pono, Sika Duro and many others.

Lord Paper is a talented artiste and Ghanaians expect more from him, moreover, Ghanaians should accept that he is somewhat different from other artiste.

