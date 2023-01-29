Let’s support our new National Executives – Oti NDC Women’s organiser urges members 

By Nelson Ayivor

Nkwanta North (OR), Jan. 29, GNA – Madam Paulina Magyam, the Oti Regional Women’s Organiser, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged all party members to throw their support behind the newly elected National Executives to ensure victory in 2024.

“I want to use this occasion to appeal to members of the party – both home and abroad, as well as the good people in the Oti region, to rally support behind the new leadership – regional and national, to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections,” she said.

Madam Magyam said this on Sunday when she and other constituency members joined the Abunyanya Church of Pentecost-Central Assembly to thank God for seeing her through the party’s regional elections, last year, when she emerged the winner.

She called on all faiths across the country to pray for peace, harmony, and oneness for the common good of the country.

The Women’s Organiser appealed to the worshipers and the people of Oti to keep faith with the NDC as the Party was poised to rescue the country from the current economic crisis.

“Trust the NDC for better governance and economic liberation come 2025,” she said.

Madam Magyam was accompanied by her deputy, Mary Dunyame Mensah, the former Oti Regional Deputy Youth Organiser, Mr Wisdom Uworborken, and Deputy Women Organiser for Atiwa West, Janet Asantewaa, among other branch executives.

The team donated plastic chairs to the Church to support God’s work.

GNA

