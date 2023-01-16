 Let’s be grateful to President Akufo-Addo – Bono NPP Chairman

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 16, GNA – Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to remain grateful to the government, despite the current economic conditions in the country.

“We don’t queue to buy food and other basic necessities like what is happening elsewhere. We must, therefore, appreciate what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is doing to restructure and stabilize the economy,” he stated.

Mr Baffoe, popularly known as ‘Chairman Abronye’ in the political space, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani on Monday that as a developing nation, “we are very lucky to have this government in the midst of the global economic difficulties.”

“We still maintain our position that COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is responsible for our economic challenges. But just look at what is happening in Ghana now, the President and his able leadership has the pace, and the country is on the right path for economic prosperity,” he stated.

“Many advanced countries, including Lebanon, a country, which once was nickname ‘Switzerland of the Middle East’ are still struggling. Go there and see how citizens queued to buy just common bread,” he cited.

“Addressing the labour day in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni told Ugandans to opt for cassava, if they cannot find or afford to buy bread.”

Mr Baffoe said due to good governance and prudent policies of the NPP government, Ghana had not experienced any shortage of food items, saying the situation would have been worse under an NDC government.

“Yes, I agree that we are in hard times which the President himself has also admitted, but I can confidently say that the nation is on the path to economic prosperity. So, we should not be in-grate, instead we must all pray for and support the government in its efforts to build a robust economy,” he said.

“Already, we built a solid foundation for economic growth, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 was a bad omen. That is not all that bad, because the economy is now bouncing back to put smiles on the faces of the masses,” Mr Baffoe indicated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

