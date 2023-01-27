Kyiv seeks more weapons as fighting intensifies in east Ukraine

Kyiv, Jan 27 (Reuters/GNA) – Russia has stepped up attempts to break through Ukraine’s defences with heavy fighting in the east of the country, underlining Kyiv’s need of more Western weapons, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

The Ukrainian military said fierce battles were under way, a day after Russian missiles and drones killed at least 11 people in what appeared to be a response to promises by Western nations to supply Ukraine with tanks.

After weeks of pressure from allies, Germany and the United States have promised Ukraine dozens of modern tanks to help push back Russian forces, opening the way for Canada, Poland, Finland, Norway and others to make their own pledges.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked allies for their support but renewed calls for tougher sanctions on Moscow and made clear his country needed more weapons to repel the invaders in the twelfth month of the war.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

