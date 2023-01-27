Out of school youth trained in business skills

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Jan. 27, GNA – Fifty out-of-school youth have undergone a three-day business and financial management training course in Tumu to equip them with the requisite knowledge in business transactions.

Mr Aloysius Kanchog, the Executive Director of the Tumu Deanery Rural Integrated Development Programme (TUDRIDEP), an NGO said the project was supporting out of school youth to go into agribusiness specifically poultry and rabbit rearing.

He stated that the project will focus on training of beneficiaries in poultry and rabbits management as well as business management with the goal of strengthening rural youth livelihood for a sustainable economic development (SUSTAIN) project and linkages to markets.

Mr Kanchog added that TUDRIDEP and KGL Foundation are passionate about youth development and see this project as a way of improving livelihood and empowering the youth economically.

He said the project will also contribute to reducing poverty and the migration of the youth to Southern Ghana for nonexistent jobs.

Mr Theophilus Awennisiak Akoba, Director, Sissala East municipal Ghana Enterprises Agency-Business Advisory Center (GEA-BAC) formally, Business Advisory Centre (BUSAC) of the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI), took the participants through some business topics such as; types of businesses, Self-employment and Who is an entrepreneur.

The rest were marketing and marketing mix, Working capital, Customer care and Pricing and credit management.

The rest are Records keeping, taxation and Cash bookkeeping, were all taught during the three days.

Mr Akoba called on the participants to put to practice what they had learnt.

Ten communities in the Sissala East Municipality and the Sissala West District participated in the three days training with funding support from the KGL Foundation.

