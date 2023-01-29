Krachi Nchumuru gets new district court

By Kingsley Mamore

Chinderi (O/R), Jan 29, GNA – A new court facility has been commissioned for the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region in fulfillment of the Judiciary’s vision to bring justice delivery closer to the citizenry.

The courthouse, with ancillary facilities, forms part of President Akufo-Addo’s initiative to establish 100 courts in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

It has a courtroom, Magistrate’s office, and offices for the accountant, administrator, registrar, and bailiff.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, who commissioned the building, said it was a collective responsibility to ensure that democracy thrived in the country, which could be actualised with a well- resourced judiciary.

He lauded the efforts of the Government for providing the infrastructure to ensure an environmentally friendly justice delivery system.

Justice Yeboah advised court users, especially the staff, to adopt the highest maintenance culture of the facility and its equipment.

He urged individuals and groups to resort to the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism rather than go through litigation.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had, once again, fulfilled his promise to Krachi Nchumuru by bringing justice delivery to the doorstep of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the President, the Chief Justice, former Chief Justice Mrs Gloria Akufo, and the people of Nchumuru for their immense support to “make this dream a reality.”

That was in fulfilment of Section 12(3) (h) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), which stated that “District Assemblies are to ensure ready access to court facilities to satisfy their justice needs,” he said.

Mr Nkrumah Akwasi Ogyile, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the construction of the new court building, with support from the District Assembly Common Fund, was a testament to the Assembly’s commitment to justice and rule of law.

Ln attendance were Mr Alhassan Dramani, the Dambai District Court Judge, Mr Shani Alhassan Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, officials from the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, some Judicial Service staff, traditional leaders, Assembly members, and students.

