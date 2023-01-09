Kiev: Ukrainian soldiers in ‘difficult’ situation in key Donbass area

Kiev, Jan 9, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian soldiers are in a “difficult” situation, as Russian forces amass on the fiercely contested front line town of Soledar, a top defence official said Sunday in Kiev.

Holding on to Soledar and Bakhmut, about 14 kilometres apart, is vital to Ukraine keeping its defensive wall that protects Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, major cities in the eastern Donbass region still under Kiev’s control.

Taking the cities would be tantamount to conquering the Donbass, one of Russia’s publicly stated goals at the start of the war.

“At the moment it is difficult in Soledar,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday. She said Russia is launching attacks via the regular army and mercenaries, from the shadowy Wagner Group.

Russian military blogs recently reported a breakthrough of the defence lines in Soledar, but this has not yet been confirmed by Moscow. According to Kiev, Ukrainian troops continue to hold Soledar.

GNA

