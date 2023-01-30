Iran starts investigation after attack at ammunition factory

Tehran, Jan 30, (dpa/GNA) – The Iranian government will send a team of experts to the city of Isfahan, to investigate the background of the attacks on a military facility, the security committee of the Iranian parliament said on Sunday on the state broadcaster IRIB.

In addition to military experts, members of the security committee are to take part in the investigation, and then report on the decisions taken by the political leadership.

Earlier, state news agency IRNA reported that an explosion, occurred at an ammunition factory run by the Iranian Defence Ministry early on Sunday, following an attack by several small aircrafts.

The Fars news agency published a video of the explosion near Isfahan in central Iran.

According to the Defence Ministry, the attack was of a military nature. Three of the aircraft were destroyed by Iranian defences. No one was injured in the attack, it said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian described the incursions as both cowardly and ridiculous. Such strikes undermine neither the military nor the nuclear achievements of the country, the Iranian chief diplomat said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Amirabdollahian did not say who he thought was responsible for the attacks. In political circles, however, there is talk of Iran’s two arch-enemies, Israel and the US.

Tehran usually blames its arch-enemy Israel for drone attacks, which are also often associated with the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the five UN veto powers. Tehran accuses Israel of trying to sabotage them.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at an oil processing plant in the north-west of the country. Dozens of firefighters fought the blaze during the night near the provincial capital of Tabris. According to media reports, the cause of the fire is still unclear.

At least one firefighter was injured.

Ukraine, which has repeatedly criticized Iran for supplying combat drones to Russia, commented on the explosion. “The logic of war is relentless and murderous,” wrote Mychajlo Podolyak, an adviser in the Ukrainian president’s office, on Twitter.

“And it takes a heavy toll on the perpetrators and accomplices,” he wrote, adding: “Ukraine has warned you.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

