India holds Voice of Global South Summit

Accra, Jan 14, GNA – In a new and unique initiative, India has hosted a special virtual Summit on 12-13 January 2023

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said “this Voice of Global South Summit”, under the theme “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose”, brought together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.

It said more than 120 countries were invited to participate in the Summit.

The statement noted that the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, and was underpinned by India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

“India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally,” the statement said.

“Further, India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 provides a special and strong opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations from the G20.”

It said that was in line with the Prime Minister’s statement that India’s G20 Presidency would be shaped in consultation with not just “our G20 partners, but also their fellow-travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard”.

The statement said the Summit was in ten sessions.

It said four sessions were held on 12 January, and six sessions on 13 January; adding that each session witnessed the participation of Leaders/Ministers from 10-20 countries.

It said the inaugural and concluding sessions were at Head of State / Government level, and hosted by the Prime Minister.

It said the theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ session was, “Voice of Global South – for Human-Centric Development” and that of the Concluding Leaders’ session was on “Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose”.

The statement said in addition, there were eight Ministerial sessions, with the following themes:” Finance Ministers’ Session on Financing People-Centric Development, “Environment Ministers’ Session”, and “Balancing Growth with Environment Friendly Lifestyles (LiFE)” .

Others were: “Education Ministers’ Session on Human Resource Development and Capacity Building” , “Commerce and Trade Ministers’ Session on Developing Synergies in the Global South – Trade,” Technology, Tourism and Resources” , and

“Foreign Ministers’ Session on G-20: Suggestions for India’s Presidency”.

The rest were: “Foreign Ministers’ Session on Priorities of the Global South – Ensuring a Conducive Environment,” Energy Ministers’ Session on Energy Security and Development- Roadmap to Prosperity”, and “Health Ministers’ Session on Cooperation to Build Resilient Healthcare Systems” .

GNA

