President leaves for UAE, UK

Accra, Jan. 15 GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday at the head of the country’s delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.

Established in 2008, ADSW brings together heads of state, policy makers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and youth to discuss and engage on bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.

President Akufo-Addo will depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday, January19, 2023 to London for a six-day private visit.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected back in Ghana on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

