Captain Awako returns to training after injury scare

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA – Gladson Awako Black Galaxies Captain has returned to training ahead of Ghana’s Group C opener after picking up a minor injury in Ghana’s friendly encounter against hosts, Algeria.

The midfielder was very positive in his return, keeping the morale of his colleagues very high to give off their best in tomorrow’s game against Madagascar.

The 32-year-old had shown great leadership skills from the qualifying stage to this level, as he played a key role in Coach Annor Walker’s success ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Awako is expected to train with the team in their final preparation this evening, before taking on their opponents at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui on Sunday.

Ghana is paired with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco in Group C.

GNA

