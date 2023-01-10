Huawei places in CDP’s A-list for its transparency and performance on climate change 

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Huawei Technologies has earned a top rank from Customer Data Platform (CDP) for its actions on climate change and transparency of disclosures.

The international environmental non-profit organisation placed the company among its Climate change “A List”, the only firm from mainland China to get the accolade.

A statement issued in Accra said CDP also granted Huawei an “Excellent Environmental Leadership Award.”

“Huawei included in the 2022 CDP Climate Change “A list”, it said.

It said Huawei adhered to the concept of “Tech for a Better Planet”, meaning to use technology to foster green development and combat climate change.

The statement said ICT technologies, Huawei believed, were powerful tools for reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, contributing to a circular economy, and protecting nature.

It said in its own operations, Huawei strived to promote energy conservation and emission reduction, as well as to use more renewable energy.

Meanwhile, its Digital Power business focuses on areas such as – clean power generation, electrification of transport, and green ICT infrastructure to facilitate global energy transition.

By the end of 2022, Huawei has helped its customers generate over 695.1 billion kWh of green power, and reduce customers’ power consumption by 19.5 billion kWh, equivalent to avoiding nearly 340 million tons of CO2 emissions.

In addition, Huawei incorporates the concept of circular economy into its product life cycle management, from product design to end of service life.

“We are committed to using more eco-friendly materials and greener packaging, lowering carbon emissions in our processes, and producing more durable products that reduce waste,” it added.

To complement our own efforts, we work with partners such as environmental protection organizations and scientific research institutions, to harness technology in innovative ways to protect forests, wetlands, oceans, and nature.

Mr Tao Jingwen, Director of the Board and Director of the Corporate Sustainable Development Committee for Huawei, said: “Sustainable development is an important part of Huawei’s overall strategy.

He said to address the global challenge of climate change, “we believe that technology is a key enabler of sustainable development, to create a more inclusive and environmentally-friendly world.”

He expressed the hope that Huawei would work with global customers, suppliers, and partners to promote green and sustainable development in various industries and build a low-carbon society.

Mr Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, congratulated Huawei for its performance.

He said: “Environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature the need for transformational, urgent, and collaborative change is more critical than ever.”

Mr Galvin said, “As CDP continues to raise the bar on what qualifies as climate, forests and water leadership, we hope to see the ambitions and actions of companies on the A List – and those wanting a place on it – do the same.”

GNA

