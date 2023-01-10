About 17 Spanish CEOs to attend the launch of Ghana’s Dellino Exclusive in Accra

Accra Jan 10, GNA – Dellino Exclusive a multi-brand showroom based in Accra will hold a three-day launch and exhibition in Accra with 17 Chief Executive Officers in the Designing industry expected to attend.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the three-day programme will begin on Thursday January 12 and end on Saturday January 14.

Prior to the official launch, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior had already visited the centre.

Dellino Exclusive provides luxury and basic interior solutions to commercial, residential and retail customers across Africa and the United States and is the sole distributor for West Africa for over 15 multi-million-dollar European companies and manufacturers of modern aluminum windows, kitchen, doors, lights fixtures, tiles, home and office furniture, and interior accessories brands all under one roof.

The statement said Every product had been tested and certified to meet all applicable legal provisions set by the European Union under the CE Marking requirements.

“Additionally, since our brands are also manufacturers, we provide an array of customization options from various price ranges that can bring any design vision to life”

GNA

