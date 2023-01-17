Fidelity Bank rewards eight outstanding agents in Yenko Dubai Promo

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA — Ghana’s largest privately-owned bank and pioneer of Agency Banking, Fidelity Bank Ghana has rewarded winners of its maiden Agents promotion campaign dubbed, “Yenko Dubai.”

At the end of the promotion in December 2022, agents of S-Duah Enterprise, (Kumasi), Kofhay Mobile Money Ventures (Berekum), Frimaud Ventures (Accra Central), Quickeagle Services (Kasoa), Brilin Top Enterprise (Nkawkaw), Mupaason Enterprise (Tarkwa), Majesty Authentic (Kasoa), and Frimpee A1 Enterprise (Sunyani), were rewarded with the ultimate prize after emerging as the eight overall best performing Agents.

An official statement signed by Mr Eric Frempong Amponsah, Head, Digital and Brand Marketing, said the Promo, which formed part of activities to mark Fidelity Bank’s 15th Anniversary celebrations, sought to reward eight of the Bank’s most outstanding Agents and Agent Network Staff with the ultimate prize of an all-expenses paid vacation to Dubai.

It said the reward was in recognition of the pivotal role Fidelity Agents had played in expanding the Bank’s reach and driving its inclusive banking agenda.

Additionally, 10 other deserving agents were also rewarded with a lunch date with executives of Fidelity Bank, while six Agents were rewarded with a weekend staycation at the Maaha Beach resort in the Western region.

It said 30 other agents who performed commendably were rewarded with brand-new mobile phones during the Promo.

Mr Godfred Attafuah, Director of Channels and Sales at Fidelity Bank, expressed gratitude to all Fidelity Bank Agents who responded to the call and played various roles to make the “Yenko Dubai” promo successful.

“We, at Fidelity Bank are proud to maintain our position as a leader in the Agency Banking space. We acknowledge that we could not have come this far without the support of our agent partners and for that we are grateful,” he added.

Dr David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity Bank, also indicated that the introduction of the “Yenko Dubai” promo has positively impacted the performance of Fidelity Bank’s Agents.

“The performance of Fidelity Bank’s Agents in the last few months has been highly impressive. In fact, there was over hundred per cent achievement for most of the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) set for the campaign. This shows how committed our Agents have been to Fidelity Bank’s agenda of financial inclusion,” he said.

Dr Okyere thanked the various stakeholders who contributed to the success of the campaign and urged the Agents to look out for other exciting campaigns in the near future, especially as the Bank was slated to celebrate 10 years of providing Agency Banking services in Ghana in 2023.

Fidelity Agency Banking was introduced as an alternative distribution channel after Fidelity Bank became the first bank to receive approval from the Bank of Ghana to operate the Agency Banking model in Ghana in 2013.

“Today, Fidelity Bank has over 5000 Agents across all the regions of Ghana and maintains the distinction of being the market leader in Agency Banking,” the statement added.

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier-1 Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana. The bank currently serves its approximately 2 million customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking space.

The Bank has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited, an asset management firm. In a short period of time, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.

GNA

