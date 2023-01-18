EUt+ Sofia Week Forum Opens in Technical University of Sofia

Sofia, Jan 18 (BTA/GNA) – The Sofia week forum of the European University of Technology (EUt+) opened at Technical University of Sofia (TU) Wednesday. More than 80 participants from eight European universities, which are partners in EUt+, met at the National Centre for Mechatronics and Clean Technologies, the university said on Wednesday.

At the official ceremony, Technical University Rector Prof. Ivan Kralov emphazised the importance of the EUt+ project for the development of technology, science and engineering education in the EU.

The Technical University of Sofia is one of the eight founding members of the European University of Technology EUt+, a new type of education and research institution on a confederative basis, created with the “Think Human First” vision. The European University of Technology EUt+ aims to promote a revolution in the quality and competitiveness of European higher education.

The eight partners of the EUt+ consortium are: Technical University of Sofia, Bulgaria; Cyprus University of Technology, Cyprus; Troyes University of Technology, France; Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences, Germany; Dublin University of Technology, Ireland; Riga University of Technology, Latvia; Cluj-Napoca University of Technology, Romania; Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Spain.

Key activities of EUt+ are related to European Bachelor degrees and European joint programs; European Master degrees in engineering; common European laboratory (ECT+ Lab) on the nature and function of technology; EUt+ Foundation to support fundraising, etc.

The EUt+ Sofia week programme includes meetings between partners and a variety of social events to get to know Bulgarian life and culture.

BTA/GNA

