Lunatic ‘butchers’ father at Abease-Tumfokrom

By Samuel Ackon

Abease-Tumfokrom (C/R), Jan. 18, GNA – A 65-year-old farmer, Mr Daniel Nsowah, is battling for his life at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after his son inflicted cutlass wounds on him in his room at Abease-Tomfokrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Kweku Nyankomago, 32-years, who is alleged to be mentally challenged, inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his father who lost his left arm, ear and foot in the process.

Mr Nsowah also received deep cuts on his head, elbow and shoulders and was initially admitted at the Abura-Dunkwa District Hospital but had to be referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

A police source at Nyankumasi Ahenkro told the Ghana News Agency that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the victim returned home from his farm and extended greetings to the suspect, but he refused to respond.

The suspect later rushed onto his father in his room without any provocation, butchered him with a cutlass and absconded.

Neighbours who heard his cries for help went to his rescue and sent him to the hospital.

The suspect later returned home and was arrested and put in police custody at Nyankumasi Ahenkro on that same day.

The source said investigations had begun to get to the bottom of the matter.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

