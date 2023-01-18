AngloGold Ashanti supports Ashanti South Regional Police Command with vehicle

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi, Jan. 18, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has presented a brand new 4×4 pick-up vehicle to the Ashanti South Regional Police Command to support their operations.

The Toyota Hilux – 4WD DC DLX vehicle, worth GH¢ 453,500.00 was presented to the newly created Regional Command following a request to the mining giants to support its operations.

The Ashanti South Police Regional Command Headquartered at Asante Bekwai, is made up of four police divisions, 14 districts, and 63 stations and posts.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti at a brief ceremony to hand over the vehicle, said the donation was in line with the company’s commitment to supporting public institutions like the police which was enshrined in its 10-year Socio-economic Development Plan.

“This is the second time in about three years that AGA is supporting the Police.

“In 2019, we presented two brand new vehicles to the Obuasi Divisional Police Command to support their activities,” he disclosed.

Mr Asubonteng laid emphasis on the resolve of AngloGold Ashanti to support in improving security in Obuasi and its environs.

He said the company recently cut the sod for the construction of a District Police Headquarters in Obuasi and it was keen on ensuring that the Police was well- resourced to carry out its mandate successfully.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai who received the vehicle on behalf of the Police, said it was important for the newly created Regional Command to be well equipped to deliver on its mandate.

He said having been tasked by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to spearhead the drive to resource the Command, he liaised with the Police to petition AngloGold Ashanti as a key stakeholder to support in the provision of vehicle.

The MP applauded the Police Administration for the creation of the Ashanti South and Ashanti North Police Commands out of the existing Regional Command to ease the pressure on its operations.

He said the move would enhance police efficiency and increase access to the Police in the Ashanti Region.

