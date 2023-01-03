Drivers urged to be cautious on the roads 

By Isaac Amoah

Nsuta (Ash), Jan. 03, GNA -Drivers have been urged to be cautious and exercise due diligence while driving to help prevent accidents.

They should also maintain their vehicles regularly and obey all the traffic regulations to protect life and property.

Mrs Yaa Agyeiwaa Adelaide Ntim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo, who made the call, said drivers should see themselves as key agents who drove the socio-economic wheel of the country.

They should, therefore, discharge their duties effectively by ensuring that they protected the lives of people who were in their care during a journey and should arrive safely at their various destinations.

Mrs Ntim made the call when she interacted with the members of the Nsuta-Kwaman branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Nsuta.

The MP as a Christmas gift donated 324 fuel coupons, each worth GHC100.00 to the union to be presented to the drivers.

She said drivers had been severely hit by the recent increases in fuel and food prices and there was the need to support them to cater for their families.

Mrs Ntim said the government was working hard to stabilize the country’s economy and called for support from all Ghanaians to help achieve that goal.

Nana Boamah Kwabi, Chairman of the Union, who received the coupons on behalf of the members, thanked the MP for the support and said members of the union would rally behind her to promote the development of the constituency.

GNA

