37 Nurses Training College not issuing admissions now

Accra, Jan 3, GNA – The 37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) has said it is not issuing any new admissions and has called on applicants and the public to disregard any information that said it was doing so.

The Admissions Committee of the college said it had completed all admissions since Thursday November 24, 2022.

Debunking the claim in a statement signed by Major Asola-Fadola on behalf of the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, management of the college said its attention had been drawn to text messages and information circulating online indicating a purported issuance of admissions to prospective applicants by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

“Any issue regarding admission on the above subject is untrue and should be disregarded,” the statement said.

The college, therefore, advised applicants and the public to seek clarification on admissions through the appropriate channels only.

GNA.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

