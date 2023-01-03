Volta Regional Shipper Committee commends Ghana Shippers Authority  

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Jan. 3, GNA – The Volta Regional Shipper Committee (VRSC) has commended the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) for its swift intervention in the disagreements over the operationalization of the weighbridge station at the Aflao border.

At its 68th meeting Mr. Vincent Amedorme, a representative of the Freight Forwarders commended in particular the Tema Branch Manager, Mr. Charles Sey for his role in pushing for further consultations among industry players.

Mr. Amedorme also expressed gratitude to the GSA for ensuring a temporal halt of the operations of the weighbridge Station at the Aflao border, a document obtained by the Tema office of the Ghana News Agency indicated.

Mr. Sey also assured the VRSC which is a body of stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector of the GSA’s intention to pursue the matter for its amicable and mutual resolution.

The disagreements resulted in a sit-down strike by Freight Forwarders, who were unhappy with the action by the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) to set a weighbridge at the main Customs yard of the Aflao border.

According to the Freight Forwarders, the action did not only hamper trade facilitation, but also revenue generation.

As a result of the action, the GSA engaged GHA over the matter and supported the calls for the re-direction of cargo trucks to the Akatsi weighbridge station instead.

The re-direction of cargo trucks to the Akatsi weighbridge is expected to prevent congestion at the Aflao border and improve transit trade facilitation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

