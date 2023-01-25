Dormaa Municipal Fire Command trains 100 fire volunteers

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan. 25, GNA – The Dormaa Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has trained 100 fire volunteers to stem bush hunting and fire outbreaks in the municipality.

Station Officer Two ‘B’ Mr Samuel Adjei, the Dormaa Municipal Rural Fire Coordinator, said the training was part of the strategy to strengthen the fight against the wanton destruction of the vegetative and forest cover.

As the dry season sets in, Mr Adjei told the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro that the ban on bushfires was still in force, saying offenders would be prosecuted.

He warned hunters to stop their hunting expedition in order not to be found wanting and advised chop bar operators in the area to also desist from buying bush meat from hunters.

Mr Adjei said the activities of hunters and palm wine tappers were contributing to the outbreak of bushfires and causing extensive destruction to the forest cover and people’s properties.

“We have interacted with and directed all chop bar operators and bush meat sellers in the municipality to stop buying bush meat from hunters,” he stated.

Mr Adjei expressed worry about the indiscriminate disposal of lit cigarettes by smokers, saying it was also contributing to fire outbreaks in some urban centres in the municipality.

He called on traditional authorities to assist in efforts to prevent fire outbreaks by mobilising community people to clear bushy areas and keep their surroundings clean.

GNA

