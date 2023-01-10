Danny List Foundation Invitational golf tourney set for January 21 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – The inaugural Danny List Invitational golf tourney is set to tee off at the Achimota Golf Course on Saturday, January 21.

The tourney is to unearth and groom talents in the sports in Ghana.

The one-day competition would draw participation from 36 amateur players from West Africa including Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, and Nigeria who will contest for laurels.

Ghanaian professional golfer, Danny List, who is the brain behind the competition said he sought to build a Golf Academy in the country, hence the decision to organize a competition to discover talented golfers.

Speaking at the launch of the Danny List Foundation Invitational, tagged “Golf for Change” the professional golfer said there were lots of talented golfers in Ghana and the competition would create the platform to build the players.

He said the Danny List Invitational would help to raise funds to establish a Golf Academy which would be equipped with quality golf materials to train golfers.

The competition would be played in two divisions; U-15, and U-18 for both boys and girls.

GNA

