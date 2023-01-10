At least 17 dead amid renewed anti-government protests in Peru

Buenos Aires, Jan 10, (dpa/GNA) – At least 17 people were killed, amid renewed anti-government protests in Peru, the South American’s official ombudsman’s office said late on Monday.

Seventeen people died in Juliaca, near Lake Titicaca in southern Peru, following violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Another person died in a traffic accident related to road blocks, in the nearby town of Chucuito, the office said in a statement.

The ombudsman’s office called on soldiers, police officers and protesters to exercise restraint.

A few days ago, anti-government protesters had already attempted to storm the airport in Juliaca, and clashed heavily with police.

The protests are directed against the government of President Dina Boluarte, who came to power after the impeachment of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo.

Demonstrators are demanding her resignation, the dissolution of Congress, and the release of the imprisoned ex-president, Castillo.

Castillo, a former village school teacher, wanted to pre-empt a vote of no confidence in December, and dissolved Congress in order to do so. Congress then removed him from office.

He was arrested on charges of an attempted coup d’état, and remains in pre-trial detention.

His supporters have repeatedly taken to the streets since his arrest.

