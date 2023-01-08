Coach Nora Häuptle to justify 93 local players ahead of African tourney 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.7, GNA – Black Queens Coach Nora Häuptle has named a total of 93 local players to begin camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Cup and the 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The selected players, who had been grouped into two batches would be assessed by the technical team based on their performance.

According to the gaffer, this was part of her vision to get the team back to its glory days where they used to win lots of trophies for Ghana.

The first set of 47 selected players were expected to begin training on Monday 9th to 12 January,2023 before the second 46 would also take over a week after.

The Swiss international after justifying these local players, would shift focus to the foreign based players who would also be taken through same procedures as a way of building a solid squad to represent Ghana at the sub-regional tournament.

The Black Queens of Ghana missed on the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to rivals Nigeria.

The first batch of players were Amfobea Gladys, Amponsah Serwaa Ophelia, Achiaa Anasthesia, Amponsah Mary, Adjetey Patience Atswei, Alhassan Zinatu, Yeboah Evelyn, Boateng Joyce, Appiah Martha, Tuah Perpetual, Abrafi Sarah, Boakyewaa Rose, Nyamekye Stella, Asante Precious, Yakubu Fiduos, Buoadu Babwaa Grace, Osei Gifty, Lamptey Isabella and Kwao Matilda.

The likes of Obeng Bondah Millicent, Frimpomaa Afia, Longdon Alice, Neequaye Mary, Goli Lilian Serinye, Nyame Mafia, Fakiha Alhassan, Abdul Rahaman Samira, Abdul Rahaman Barikisu, Yakubu Ayisha, Asagpo Lydia, Coleman Ellen, Afriyie Deborah, Animah Grace, Teye Victoria, Abdulai Karima, and Obeng Helena, Animah Ruth, Amoah Ruth, Boye Celestina, Afful Loretta, Amo Janet, Issaka Lauratu, Fadila Salifu, Berchie Afriyie Patience, Owusu Ansah Linda, Sakyiwaa Abigail were also some big names in the squad.

The second batch also included Opoku Abena Anoma, Mensah Sarpong Mary,Acheampong Juliet, Osei Victoria, Dwamena Gifty Akonobea, Abubakari Kubrah, Owusu Elizabeth, Kankam Jennifer, Tutuwaa Abigail, Niber-Lawrence Lily, Eshun Linda, Fuseini Salamatu, Alhassan Adama, Copson Doreen, Ayissie Ernestina and Darkwa Veronica, Nyame Aiddo Faustina, Boamah Rita, Boah Nuako Comfort, Boaduwaa Doris, Salam Najat, Yeboah Comfort, Wasiima Mohammed and Asana Alhassan.

The last set of players in the group were Agyemang Constance, Grace Ntsiful, Nurudi Zuleiha, Tawiah-Mensah Abigail, Doris Akaheeh Akaheeh, Abdulai Salamatu, Edem Atovor, Iddi Sherifa, Haruna Zeinab, Hamidu Asana,Fredrica Torkudzor, Agyemang Faustina, Asamoah Joyce, Issahaka Barkisu, Konadu Sussana, Abubakari Afisatu, Ankomah Mavis, Mccarthy Debora, Atanga Mariam, Owusu Esther, Teye Rose, Owusu Princess.

GNA

