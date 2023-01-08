Vic Mensa honours Highlife legend, Kofi Sammy, of Okukuseku International band

By Simon Asare/ Philemon Kwarteng

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA – Vic Mensah, an American rapper of Ghanaian descent honoured Highlife veteran and founder of the famous Okukuseku International Band, Abrekyireba Kofi Sammy, at the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival.

It was an emotional moment for Vic Mensa, who introduced on stage the 82-year-old veteran musician who happens to be his uncle during his performance at the festival.

Vic Mensa in his introduction on stage mentioned that his uncle played an inspirational role in his career and that he was grateful for his support.

It was a water-shed moment for Highlife legend Kofi Sammy who urged Ghanaians to support Vic Mensa as he was one of our own.

“I all thank you for accepting my son. We do have treasure all around the world. So even if I am not there one day, my son (Vic Mensa) is there,” he told the thousands of music fans in attendance.

Kofi Sammy, who has some timeless hit songs including “Odo Bra” and the popular “Yellow Sisi,” thrilled the audience with a brief musical performance to the applause of the patrons gathered at the Black Star Square.

Vic Mensa, a co-founder of the festival, was ruthless with his performance, bringing on stage the likes of Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur as they performed some hit tunes.

The inaugural Black Star Line Festival, which was a huge success, featured some incredible performances from a star-studded artist lineup that included T-Pain, Jeremih, Erykah Badu, Tobechukwu, and Chance the Rapper, the festival’s co-founder.

Sarkodie, Darkovibes, Asakaa Boys, King Promise, M.anifest, and Obrafour were among the Ghanaian artists who performed at the festival.



GNA

