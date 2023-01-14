Alan’s GTP will be led by private sector – Buaben Asamoa

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, Jan. 14 GNA – Mr Buaben Asamoa, a Spokesperson for ‘Alan 2024 Campaign’ , says the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) announced by Mr Alan Kyeremanten in his presidential bid is designed to put the private sector at the centre of the country’s development.

He explained that the GTP was not to throw away what the current government was already doing, but to bring a sharp focus on certain aspects of development.

“Alan is a business minded politician, who is going to take government out of business for business people to do proper business in this country… create jobs, incomes, savings, consumption and investments, which can lead to job creation.”

Mr Asamoa said this in a media discussion on Saturday.

Mr Asamoa also refuted claims that Mr Kyeremanten was running away from the Akufo-Addo led government because of the bad economic situation in the country, saying, he had stayed with the government to the point where he needed to step out to focus on his presidential ambition.

“Alan has an ambition that everybody knows about…he has run for that position not less than three time previously and come second in all three instances.

“He must have a certain time when he steps out for several reasons to give his supporters a clear indication that he is indeed running to prepare them and setup his structures to secure the nomination of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” he said.

Mr Asamoa said Mr Kyerematen’s entire political and professional life had been devoted to creating sustainable jobs right from conceptualisation, design, proposals, resources mobilisation, planning, and implementation.

He said Ghana’s Automotive Industry, which had brought in a number of Car Assembling Plants was one of the best examples of Mr Kyeremanten’s job creation achievements.

“In 2018, who would have thought anybody could produce a car in Ghana… we had an assembling plant in the 60’s which collapsed. We couldn’t continue the tradition of the Buafo vehicle. When Alan as Trade Minister decided that we would have an Automotive Industry he was laughed at, ” he stated.

Mr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister of Health in the John Mahama’s administration, advised Mr Kyerematen to focus on his campaign and also speak truth to the people.

“If Mr Kyeremanten wants to focus on his campaign, he should do so by speaking truth to the people that this government has failed, ” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

