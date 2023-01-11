Caleb Mallet wins Miljkovic Football Tournament Best Player Award  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 11. GNA – Caleb Mallet 21-year-old was crowned the Best Player of the Third Edition of the Miljkovic Football Tournament players award, held at the Accra Academy Sports Ground.

He led his team, Dunamis Sports Academy to defeat Great Ambition Football Club 4-2 on penalty shootout to win emerge ultimate winners of the competition.

In an interview with the GNA Sports he expressed gratitude to the organisers and pledged to continue to work hard in order to make his nation proud.

He said, “I feel great for winning the best player in this competition and is a pleasure that I will be travelling to Serbia to continue my carrier.

It was a very great tournament overall and I’ll give credit to the organisers and all those who made it possible”.

Mr. Aleksandar Miljkovic Chief Executive Officer of Miljkovic Football who spoke via zoo thanked the players and the entire management for contributing immensely for a successful tournament.

He said, “congratulations to Dunamis Sport Academy for their win and Caleb Mallet for winning the best player of the tournament, Caleb would be joining us soon, great work done”.

He applauded the coach and his team for demonstrating hard work and dedication to achieve their success.

Mr. Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo organiser of the tournament, thanked the participating teams and urged them never to give up.

“I would like to thank all the participating teams, management, and referees. I appreciate their involvement and their time throughout the competition.

In 2023 Miljkovic Football Tournament would be expanded as well as improve some key areas.”

