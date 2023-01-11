Ghana to get 234 million dollars to fight HIV, TB and Malaria from next year

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, Jan. 11. GNA – The Global Fund has allocated 234 million USD for the containment and prevention of HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria between 2024 and 2026.

The allocation, which was made based on Ghana’s disease burden and income level, is expected to help build a Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) in the country.

About 95 million USD of the total amount has been allocated to HIV prevention and control interventions, 18 million USD for TB and 120 million USD for Tuberculosis from January1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

To access the funds, Ghana is requested to submit applications that captures the opinions, concerns, and suggestions on HI, . TB and malaria from a wider section of the populace.

Mr Samuel Hackman, General Secretary of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) of the Global Fund to fight ADIS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said a resilient RSSH would accelerate progress in the fight against the three diseases and enable health services to be delivered in an integrated, sustainable, equitable, efficient, and effective way.

He was speaking at the launch of the CCM country dialogue, which will take place in all 16 regions across the country as part of preparations towards the development of a funding request to access the funds.

He said the Global Fund had asked Ghana to develop a funding request through inclusive and transparent country dialogue with a broad range of stakeholders, including key and vulnerable populations.

Mr Hackman said due to high co-infection of TB and HIV, Ghana was required to submit TB/HIV as a joint funding request.

Mr Ernest Amoabeng Orstin, Vice Chairman of CCM, who spoke on behalf of the Health Minister, who is the Chair for the CCM, expressed concern about the resurgence of HIV in the country in the last few years.

He stressed the need for all to get involved to ensure a reduction in new infections in the three diseases, and end stigma and discrimination against persons living with the diseases.

Dr Francis Kasolo, World Health Organization Ghana Representative, in a speech read on his behalf, said an inclusive and transparent country dialogue with a broad range of stakeholders, including key and vulnerable populations was essential in ensuring effective programming and utilisation of investments towards the attainment of TB, HIV and Malaria-free Ghana by 2030.

“The dialogue when properly done shall produce a technically sound funding application, which is people centered and helps to accelerate national progress towards the elimination of the three diseases,” he said.

He urged the CCM to exhibit a high sense of nationalism and respect for differing opinions throughout the country dialogue process.

Ghana needs to find and place on treatment over 100,000 additional Persons Living with HIV to reach epidemic control.

“We need to find the missing TB cases and accelerate efforts towards malarial elimination,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

