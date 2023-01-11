Gyakie, Chronixx, Ayra Starr, others to perform at ‘City Splash Fest’ in UK 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Ghanian award winning star Gyakie has been called among other notable artistes to perform at the ‘City Splash Fest’ at the Brockwell Park in Brixton, United Kingdom.

Gyakie’s growth musically is in tandem with her growing success is undeniably clear.

Her hit song ‘Forever’ peaked in 2021 earning the artiste millions of streams across over hundred countries.

Her video for the ‘Forever’ remix with Omah Lay has maxed over 30 million views and her songs have constantly been in Apple Music charts across several African countries.

In the lineup shared and announced earlier this week on ‘city splash’ Facebook page, Gyakie, who is the only Ghanian act on the bill now would be sharing the stage with other reggae, dancehall, afrobeat artistes across the globe.

Legendary Jamaican artiste, Chronixx, has been named as the headline act with support from Koffee, Shenseea, Iration Steppas, Ras Kwame, Pioneer b2b Supa D ft Coldsteps and many others.

City splash is a huge spectacular festival where dancehall, reggae and afrobeat’s music is celebrated.

The festival which celebrates Caribbean and African culture is slated for Wednesday. May 29, 2023.

City Splash Festival is to help celebrate the impact and importance of Caribbean and African music on British culture.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

