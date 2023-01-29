Bulgaria: Environmental Inspectors Carry Out Inspection of Nessebar’s South Beach Following Signal for Damaged Sand Dunes

Nessebar, on the Black Sea, Jan 29 – (BTA/GNA) – Experts from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) in Burgas carried out an inspection following a signal for ploughing of dunes on the southern beach in Nessebar. On the spot, it was found that a trench about a meter deep was dug along the dirt road leading to the beach. With a GPS device it was established that the trench runs along the border of the protected area “sand dunes” without entering it, the RIEW reported Sunday.

The protected area was not affected but landscape disturbance was found. At the time of the inspection, the persons who carried out the excavation were not found to be present. Joint inspections with other competent authorities are planned to establish the causes of the violation and to initiate administrative and criminal proceedings, including measures to restore the damage.

BTA recalls that Saturday the concessionaire of the southern beach in Nessebar informed the media that part of the dunes were ploughed, probably with an excavator. He has alarmed the Ministry of Tourism, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior-Burgas, the Nessebar Municipality and the RIEW.

The Ministry of Tourism said it would also carry out an investigation into the reports of destroyed dunes on the southern beach in Nessebar, working in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and other competent authorities and institutions until the circumstances are clarified. If an offender is found, an administrative offence report will be issued.

BTA/GNA

https://bta.bg/en/news/bulgaria/398027-environmental-inspectors-carry-out-inspection-of-nessebar-s-south-beach-followin

