Berlin, Dec 31, (dpa/GNA) – With the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the world has lost a “formative” theologian, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“As a ‘German’ pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader for many, not just in this country,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“The world loses a formative figure of the Catholic Church, a pugnacious personality, and a clever theologian. My thoughts are with Pope Francis.”

GNA

