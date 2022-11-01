WHO chief says Ebola spread in Uganda concerning 

Kampala, Nov. 1, (Xinhua/GNA) — Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the spread of the Ebola virus beyond the epicentre in central Uganda is concerning and needs concerted efforts to contain.



“Ebola control in urban areas can be complex and requires coordinated and sustained efforts to interrupt transmission,” Tedros said in a tweet.

According to Uganda’s Ministry of Health, Ebola has spread from Mubende district where it was first reported on Sept. 20 to four neighbouring districts within two weeks. Due to the movement of contacts and symptomatic individuals, the deadly disease spread to Wakiso and the capital city Kampala.

The ministry said the country has recorded 109 confirmed cases as of Oct. 26, of whom 30 have died, 34 have healed and 45 are under treatment.

Tedros said Uganda with support from WHO and partners continues to ramp up the response by scaling up contact tracing, delivering early care, and community engagement. “We stand ready to deploy more experts to strengthen all aspects of the Ebola response in Uganda.

“Community engagement is essential to controlling the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, including their ownership and cooperation in accessing timely care and treatment, contact tracing, safe burials and in vaccine trials,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

