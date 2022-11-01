Two persons remanded into Police Custody for alleged robbery  

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Two drivers who allegedly planned to commit robbery with a gun have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Eric Nyame, 35 and Samuel Badu Yeboah, 30, both drivers, pleaded not guilty to preparation to commit crime namely robbery.

Initially, the counsel for the accused persons prayed for bail for his clients, saying that the accused persons had been in custody for a week.

He said the accused persons had a fixed place of abode, adding that, they had reputable people to stand as sureties.

Again, “my clients fully complied with all the conditions while in custody and when granted bail, they will not tamper with investigations, and they will also avail themselves to stand trial” the counsel said.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah opposed the bail on grounds that their place of abode was unnumbered and as a result they would interfere with police investigations.

He said the accused persons may not appear before court to stand trial.

The prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused persons to enable police to investigate the case.

The court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Appiah remanded the accused persons to reappear on November 2, 2022.

Police Inspector Appiah, holding the brief for Inspector Moses Suadzedey, told the court that the complainant is a Policemen stationed at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters while the accused persons were childhood friends and residents of Kasoa.

The prosecution said Yeboah this year (2022) secured employment at Castle Builders Capital Investment Limited at Cantonments as a driver.

Inspector Appiah said in August 2022, Nyame called Yeboah and enquired about the activities of the company and he told him that, as a driver in the company, he, together with the accountant withdrew money from the bank at the end of every month and transported the same to the company’s office for payment of workers.

The prosecution said the accused persons agreed to conspire to attack the company’s car at the end of the month when money was being transported from the bank to the company’s office to pay workers.

Inspector Appiah said with the consent of Yeboah, Nyame engaged another person, who would join them to attack the company’s vehicle.

The prosecution said on October 21, 2022, at about 1400 hours, Nyame arrived from Kasoa and met Yeboah, who oversaw a Nissan Sunny Saloon at 37 Military Hospital area.

Inspector Appiah said the accused persons went to Chorkor Beach in the car to meet the third person and while they were planning with the third person, the Police had a wing of it, rushed in and arrested them.

GNA

