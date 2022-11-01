UN calls for extra funds for flood victims in Chad 

United Nations, Nov. 1, (Xinhua/GNA) — The United Nations has called for extra funds to help Chadians affected by devastating floods.

The flooding situation in Chad has been rather tragic. The floods, which began in early July, have affected over 1 million people in Chad, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Today, the water rise in the capital N’Djamena has stabilized. But we are concerned about forecasts that the water is expected to move upstream to the already crisis-impacted Lac region,” he said. “At least another 100,000 people are expected to be impacted in that low-lying region. Our partners are working with local authorities to prepare communities and evacuate the most vulnerable people.”

Some 250,000 people have been assisted in the country by the United Nations and partners. But massive needs remain, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

Shelters and sanitation support are needed to avoid a health emergency. Protection and food aid is also urgently required for communities already affected by a food and nutrition crisis, he said.

As needs continue to grow, the world body has received only a quarter of the 70 million U.S. dollars needed to respond to the floods and to help 800,000 people. The funds for the UN humanitarian response plan for Chad, which calls for 510 million dollars, could also help respond to this flooding crisis. But that appeal is only 40 percent funded, said the spokesman.

“Our humanitarian partners on the ground are sounding the alarm and the message is clear: to continue helping the most vulnerable people, we urgently need additional cash,” he said.

