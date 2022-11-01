GHATOF elects new executives 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has elected new executives to run the affairs of the federation for the next two years.

Mr Charles Adu Gyamfi of the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association was elected as president of the Association, while Mr Kwaku Passah Snr of Tour Guides Association as the vice-president.

Mr Ahmed Naamann of Dodi Travel and Tours was elected as the Treasurer and Madam Beatrice Naa Ayeley Atsere from the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association as the Financial Secretary.

Madam Stella Appenteng, Chairman of the Election Committee said the election was based on the 2022 constitution of the Federation and they felt excited

about the success of the election because it was their hope that the Association would rise to an appreciable level.

She said, “we came up with the nomination form, five people came up for it, we had a vetting and through that one person was dropped. Being an umbrella body, we need to test the integrity of anybody vying for any position to set a good pace and hope that the future would be bright.”

Mrs Appenteng urged the newly elected executives to work as a team. “It is team work so nobody carries everything on their chest. Be transparent, discuss more and feel free to have greater delegations during meetings to create a formidable Association moving forward.”

Madam Bella Ahu, Outgoing President, congratulated the newly elected executive and urged them to take up the mantle of the Federation higher, cooperate seriously with the public sector and ensure that both parties work to develop the tourism industry.

She said the election was a test of the new Constitution of the Federation and urged the newly elected executives to go by the constitution for GHATOF to achieve its aims.

Madam Ahu also urged the newly elected executives to work hard to bring all trade associations within the sector on board so that together the sector would be developed.

“With over 30 trade associations you cannot satisfy all of them but with a lot of dedication, understanding, and engagement you would be able to come out strong and be one.”

Mr Charles Adu Gyamfi, President-elect expressed appreciation to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to lead the association for the next two years and assured them that together with his team they would provide strong leadership to meet their expectation.

He said “GHATOF is an umbrella organisation of different trade association with various needs and we are hopeful to unify all of them, so we become

one unit to fight a common course.”

He said currently, the Federation had 30 trade associations but only 20 were actively within the system, and promised that as part of their work, they would work to get all of them back and invite others to join.

“It is difficult to deal with any human institution but with the cooperation of all we hope to tap into to the qualities of all, so that together we can achieve our purpose”, he said.

GNA

